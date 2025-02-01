Ukrainians hit a boarding school in the occupied Sudzha district of Kursk region.

Kiev regime authorities have unexpectedly released a video, claiming that Russian forces struck the boarding school in Sudzha, currently under Ukrainian control. They claim numerous civilians were killed and that dozens are trapped under the rubble.

Several Russian channels report that missiles were fired from the Sumy region.

With the recent revelations of torture chambers and atrocities committed by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region, including admissions from captured Kiev regime soldiers, it seems that the Zelensky regime, facing being forced out of the Kursk region, has resorted to desperate measures and dirty tricks to cover their atrocities.

There is no reason to believe that Russia would target a building clearly marked as housing civilians.

Here is the statement from the Kiev Terrorist Regime claiming Russia hit their own citizens.

Here is more info on the man, Alexei Dmitrashkivskyi, who made the statement and why it was him.

From "Dva Majora" Channel:

We previously wrote that he went to the Kursk region specifically to organize such bloody information-psychological operations. This scum was behind Kiev's lies in the ATO since 2014. Later, he admitted that at the beginning of the war, he was involved in spreading mass lies about the losses and crimes of the Ukrainian forces in the DPR and LPR. His reputation was whitewashed by the British BBC. Dmitrashkivskyi is a professional provocateur profiting from blood. A sick and self-absorbed murderer with the call sign "The Most Enlightened." Everything he says is a lie, aimed at giving Ukrainian soldiers a little more time and informational leverage over enemy forces, until our Army destroys their remnants in the Kursk region.

The propagandist's notebook.

More, from Rybar:

Ukrainian public pages are spreading false information about an alleged Russian air strike on civilian infrastructure in the Sudzha area.

❗️It is reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted an airstrike on a local boarding school. The enemy claims that up to 95 people are under the rubble.

🔻However, according to data from August, no more than a hundred residents remained in the occupied city, making it unlikely that they were all in one building.

▪️The images of the destroyed building published by the enemy were indeed taken in the area of the school, but they do not reliably assess either the scale of the destruction or the number of casualties.

▪️Most likely, the strike was carried out by Ukrainian formations in order to get rid of undesirable persons whom they had to maintain. And in this way, they also attributed the responsibility to Russia.

In fact, there were no flights of Russian aviation in the Sudzha area at that time. A week earlier, the accumulation of Ukrainian equipment and members of Ukrainian formations was detected near this school, which were engaged by the UAV operators of the Russian Armed Forces.

Thus, it becomes quite obvious that the enemy in the city is using the civilian population as cover, trying to avoid air strikes. Such actions are a provocation by the AFU and are aimed at further discrediting Russia's reputation in the eyes of the international community.

