NBC's Holt to FBI Director: Will You Help Trump Go After His Political Opponents?

NBC's Holt to FBI Director Chris Wray: Will You Help Trump Go After His Political Opponents? Lester Holt: "Former president Trump has said that if he's re-elected he would use the FBI and the DOJ to go after his political opponents. Would you be party to that?"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.