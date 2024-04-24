Create New Account
NBC's Holt to FBI Director: Will You Help Trump Go After His Political Opponents?
GalacticStorm
NBC's Holt to FBI Director Chris Wray: Will You Help Trump Go After His Political Opponents?  Lester Holt: "Former president Trump has said that if he's re-elected he would use the FBI and the DOJ to go after his political opponents. Would you be party to that?"

Keywords
trumpfbi directornbc

