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We Are Not Your Enemies
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10 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"Wake up, my friends. We are not your enemies. We are not dangerous. We are not a threat. We are only a threat, if you are criminal, then yes, we are absolutely a threat. But we are not a threat to you as allies, as community members, as business owners, as home-schooling mothers, as teachers. We are not a threat."
"Wake up, my friends. We are not your enemies. We are not dangerous. We are not a threat. We are only a threat, if you are criminal, then yes, we are absolutely a threat. But we are not a threat to you as allies, as community members, as business owners, as home-schooling mothers, as teachers. We are not a threat."
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