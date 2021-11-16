© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michelle: 'Kennedy Ladyboys' (Satanick Sick LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Transgender Agenda) [15.11.2021].
Follow
1
Share
Report
277 views • November 16, 2021
'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!'
- 2JFK wasn’t assassinated at all, period. His character was killed off, while the real person lived on to be a new character. His new character was Jimmy Carter'
Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Transgender Agenda - 'We come for your Children'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' -
1,231 views Nov 15, 2021
Michelle XX - 3.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Cj_MprBPC4c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
- 2JFK wasn’t assassinated at all, period. His character was killed off, while the real person lived on to be a new character. His new character was Jimmy Carter'
Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Transgender Agenda - 'We come for your Children'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' -
1,231 views Nov 15, 2021
Michelle XX - 3.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Cj_MprBPC4c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.