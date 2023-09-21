Create New Account
Frustration and Withdrawal from Life, Avoiding Taking Certain Actions, Avoiding an Emotion by Avoiding a Desire, Denial
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday

Full Original:https://youtu.be/-SYsivLyYx4

20130831 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Kentucky P1


1h39m39s - 1h42m05s


https://www.divinetruth.com


spiritualitysimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionfear of failuresoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingfrustration and avoidancechallenge myselfavoidance of emotionsavoiding desiresdenial and fearlearning music instrument

