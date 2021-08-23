Democrats Will Be Forced To Remove Biden From Office Using 25th Amendment: WH Physician Says!

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Biden admin charges $2k for stranded US citizens to flee Afghanistan after botched military withdrawal.
Owen Shroyer Gives Update On Legal Situation & Defense Funding.
Sunday Live: Massive Protests Explode Worldwide Against UN Great Reset Tyranny.
House Bill Would Mandate Vaccines for Air Travelers.
VIDEO: Trump Booed After Telling Supporters To Take COVID Vaccine Because ‘I Did It, It’s Good’
Democrats Will Be Forced To Remove Biden From Office Using 25th Amendment: WH Physician And Current Congressman Says Biden 'Not Fit' For Office
Breaking: FBI Clears Roger Stone, Alex Jones Of Capitol Storming Involvement
The Arizona Audit Report Is In Draft and Should Be Finished this Coming Week After a Thorough Review by the Senate
America’s Audit Update: Dr. Kelli Ward Blasts Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and RINO Maricopa County Recorder’s “Prebuttals”
Google Whistleblower Zach Vorhies Discusses New Book “Google Leaks” with Gateway Pundit – And Reveals Radical Group Leading Censorship Efforts at Google (VIDEO)
HUGE NEWS: Wisconsin Speaker Vos Traveled with President Trump to Alabama Rally – Time for Vos to Back Forensic Audit or Resign
EPIC! President Trump Opens Alabama Rally with Famous Clip from the Movie “Patton” on American Resolve (VIDEO)
More Election Fraud In the California Recall Election – Man Arrested with a Firearm, Drugs and Thousands of Ballots
“We’ve Got to Stop This Illegitimate Regime from Destroying the Country as They Spin Out of Control” – Steve Bannon on President Trump Preparing to Take Over
Source Links:
https://realnewschannel.com/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-admin-charges-2k-for-us-citizens-to-flee-afghanistan-after-botched-military-withdrawal-left-thousands-stranded/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/owen-shroyer-gives-update-on-legal-situation-defense-funding/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-forced-injections-coming-after-fda-approves-experimental-covid-shot/
https://thenewamerican.com/house-bill-would-mandate-vaccines-for-air-travelers/
https://nationalfile.com/video-trump-booed-after-telling-supporters-to-take-covid-vaccine-because-i-did-it-its-good/
https://allnewspipeline.com/Democrats_Will_Be_Forced_To_Remove_Biden.php
https://summit.news/2021/08/20/breaking-fbi-clears-roger-stone-alex-jones-of-capitol-storming-involvement/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/az-audit-report-delivered-examined-prepared-released/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/americas-audit-update-report-delivered-early-next-week-audit-opponents-release-sad-prebuttals/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/google-whistleblower-zach-vorhies-discusses-new-book-google-leaks-gateway-pundit-reveals-radical-group-leading-censorship-efforts-google-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/huge-news-wisconsin-speaker-vos-traveled-president-trump-alabama-rally-time-vos-back-forensic-audit-resign/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/epic-president-trump-opens-alabama-rally-famous-clip-movie-patton-us-resolve-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/__trashed-57/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/got-stop-illegitimate-regime-destroying-country-spin-control-steve-bannon-president-trump-preparing-take/
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