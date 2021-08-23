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Democrats Will Be Forced To Remove Biden From Office Using 25th Amendment: WH Physician Says!
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61 views • August 23, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Biden admin charges $2k for stranded US citizens to flee Afghanistan after botched military withdrawal.
Owen Shroyer Gives Update On Legal Situation & Defense Funding.
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Democrats Will Be Forced To Remove Biden From Office Using 25th Amendment: WH Physician And Current Congressman Says Biden 'Not Fit' For Office
Breaking: FBI Clears Roger Stone, Alex Jones Of Capitol Storming Involvement
The Arizona Audit Report Is In Draft and Should Be Finished this Coming Week After a Thorough Review by the Senate
America’s Audit Update: Dr. Kelli Ward Blasts Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and RINO Maricopa County Recorder’s “Prebuttals”
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HUGE NEWS: Wisconsin Speaker Vos Traveled with President Trump to Alabama Rally – Time for Vos to Back Forensic Audit or Resign
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Source Links:
https://realnewschannel.com/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-admin-charges-2k-for-us-citizens-to-flee-afghanistan-after-botched-military-withdrawal-left-thousands-stranded/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/owen-shroyer-gives-update-on-legal-situation-defense-funding/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-forced-injections-coming-after-fda-approves-experimental-covid-shot/
https://thenewamerican.com/house-bill-would-mandate-vaccines-for-air-travelers/
https://nationalfile.com/video-trump-booed-after-telling-supporters-to-take-covid-vaccine-because-i-did-it-its-good/
https://allnewspipeline.com/Democrats_Will_Be_Forced_To_Remove_Biden.php
https://summit.news/2021/08/20/breaking-fbi-clears-roger-stone-alex-jones-of-capitol-storming-involvement/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/az-audit-report-delivered-examined-prepared-released/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/americas-audit-update-report-delivered-early-next-week-audit-opponents-release-sad-prebuttals/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/google-whistleblower-zach-vorhies-discusses-new-book-google-leaks-gateway-pundit-reveals-radical-group-leading-censorship-efforts-google-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/huge-news-wisconsin-speaker-vos-traveled-president-trump-alabama-rally-time-vos-back-forensic-audit-resign/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/epic-president-trump-opens-alabama-rally-famous-clip-movie-patton-us-resolve-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/__trashed-57/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/got-stop-illegitimate-regime-destroying-country-spin-control-steve-bannon-president-trump-preparing-take/
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