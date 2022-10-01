Create New Account
3 More People Die On Imogene Pass ! O.J. Ep. 4 -- #RFB
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago

Once again Tragedy has struck on Imogene Pass in Colorado, As 3 more people Die On Imogene pass! Heres 7 Easy Tips from an "OFFROAD EXPERT" to help you avoid a similar fate. The accident that occurred happened at Camp Bird on the Telluride side of Imogene pass. A paid "tour guide" took a pair of nurses from Yuma Az. out to the peak of Imogene, and then some how lost control of his well equipped Jeep Rubicon and they tumbled to their death.Walkaround Video LLOD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWD-Z...

