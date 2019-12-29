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CAN ISLAM BE REFORMED?
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8 views • December 29, 2019
Can Islam be reformed? It’s a tricky question because, according to a great many Muslim leaders and Western leaders, it doesn’t need reforming. As they keep insisting, the beheadings, slave trafficking, and general violence committed in the name of Islam have nothing to do with Islam. If you’re a non-Muslim, you might be inclined to say, “Sure, why not?” But it’s not quite so simple. As Hirsi Ali points out, Muhammad enjoys an “infallible”, “semi-divine” status among Muslims. To reform Islam by repudiating Muhammad is akin to reforming Christianity by repudiating Christ. In short, it would be a tough sell.
With thanks to the below sources:
MEMRI TV
News Bite Global
Politiekman
With thanks to the below sources:
MEMRI TV
News Bite Global
Politiekman
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