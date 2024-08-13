[PART 4] "PROSPERING BY CRAFT" - THE BEAUTIFUL MEN IN STEALTH MODE/ TO BE CONT...

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

*Especially please do not send any gift unless you have read & understood below. Thank you.





PART 2 WILL BE POSTED DURING THE COURSE OF THE DAY.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure, especially if you sent in the past, please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

PLEASE DOWNLOAD IMMEDIATELY WHILE OR IF THE BUTTON IS EVEN AVAILABLE. May Yah keep and protect His vineyard and all its works, which are to glorify, honor and prove He is the God who protects no secrets.





And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them. Ephesians 5:11









PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:





Daniel 8.23

Daniel 9.27

Jeremiah 9.5-9.6





THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA, PT 1: https://youtube.com/watch?v=CTlwuPHYAA4

THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA, PT 2: https://youtube.com/watch?v=mY315xF-tzg

THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA, PT 3: https://youtube.com/watch?v=PXNBzrM7SAk





INCOMING, PT 1: https://youtube.com/watch?v=572Yx0l7xIY

INCOMING, PT 2: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NRNFf4kgnVw

INCOMING, PT 3: https://youtube.com/watch?v=iVEDzVFs4Z0

INCOMING, PT 4: https://youtube.com/watch?v=_1ejNl3hbA8





PLAYLIST: TRANSHUMANISM - MAN & BEAST, CLONES, HYBRIDS: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKqGNs7jBJCDC5ICC-pb26Zb





NATURAL DISASTERS, A TRANS ARMY & THE ECONOMY: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3h040FD1wTI

THE RAINBOW AND MEN - SAME SEX AGENDA- FALLEN ANGELS - SECRETS OF THE LORD: https://youtube.com/watch?v=4tbbLx31p34

THE RAINBOW WILL RISE OVER AFRICA [REPENT]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=cm-wZ-V4T9A

A MAN CAN NEVER BE A WOMAN (blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/05/a-man-can-never-be-a-woman-august-5-2022/

A MAN CAN NEVER BE A WOMAN (video): https://youtube.com/watch?v=7h7ngEhxvuw



