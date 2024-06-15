Prices in Hanoi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I'm still comparing Thailand versus Vietnam as I can compare with before covid to now after covid. In terms of Tourism and that I'd say Bangkok has returned to normal whereas Hanoi has not. The government has brought back the 3-month visa but it's still hasn't filtered through to the traveling Backpacker population. Before covid there were Backpackers everywhere Hanoi was a Backpacker Mecca, now it's not. Hanoi took a beating from covid and a lot of places that were there before are just not there anymore.
