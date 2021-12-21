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NZ Health Authorities Link Death of 26-Year-Old Man to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
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73 views • December 21, 2021
"Not On My Watch" Was Your Call Jacinda: Your Vaccine Is Killing Kiwis Authorities Report.
New Zealand Health Authorities Link Death of 26-Year-Old Man Who Suffered Myocarditis to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/new-zealand-health-authorities-link-death-26-year-old-man-suffered-myocarditis-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
New Zealand health authorities said on Monday that they had linked the death of a 26-year-old man to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The man, who was not identified, was believed to die with myocarditis two weeks after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“With the current available information, the Board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual,” Bloomberg reported. “The Board noted that Covid-19 infection can itself be a cause of myocarditis as well as other serious illnesses and it remains safer to be vaccinated than to be infected with the virus,” the report said.
This is now the second case of death linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Bloomberg reported:
“With the current available information, the Board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual,” it said. “The Board noted that Covid-19 infection can itself be a cause of myocarditis as well as other serious illnesses and it remains safer to be vaccinated than to be infected with the virus.”
It is New Zealand’s second reported death linked to the vaccine after the board said in late August that a woman’s myocarditis was probably due to vaccination. It said today that another two people had died with a potential myocarditis following vaccination. Further information was needed in the case of a 13-year-old child, while the death of a man in his 60s was unlikely related to the vaccine, it said.
New Zealand Health Authorities Link Death of 26-Year-Old Man Who Suffered Myocarditis to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/new-zealand-health-authorities-link-death-26-year-old-man-suffered-myocarditis-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
New Zealand health authorities said on Monday that they had linked the death of a 26-year-old man to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The man, who was not identified, was believed to die with myocarditis two weeks after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“With the current available information, the Board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual,” Bloomberg reported. “The Board noted that Covid-19 infection can itself be a cause of myocarditis as well as other serious illnesses and it remains safer to be vaccinated than to be infected with the virus,” the report said.
This is now the second case of death linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Bloomberg reported:
“With the current available information, the Board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual,” it said. “The Board noted that Covid-19 infection can itself be a cause of myocarditis as well as other serious illnesses and it remains safer to be vaccinated than to be infected with the virus.”
It is New Zealand’s second reported death linked to the vaccine after the board said in late August that a woman’s myocarditis was probably due to vaccination. It said today that another two people had died with a potential myocarditis following vaccination. Further information was needed in the case of a 13-year-old child, while the death of a man in his 60s was unlikely related to the vaccine, it said.
New Zealand Health Authorities Link Death of 26-Year-Old Man Who Suffered Myocarditis to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/new-zealand-health-authorities-link-death-26-year-old-man-suffered-myocarditis-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
New Zealand health authorities said on Monday that they had linked the death of a 26-year-old man to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The man, who was not identified, was believed to die with myocarditis two weeks after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“With the current available information, the Board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual,” Bloomberg reported. “The Board noted that Covid-19 infection can itself be a cause of myocarditis as well as other serious illnesses and it remains safer to be vaccinated than to be infected with the virus,” the report said.
This is now the second case of death linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Bloomberg reported:
“With the current available information, the Board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual,” it said. “The Board noted that Covid-19 infection can itself be a cause of myocarditis as well as other serious illnesses and it remains safer to be vaccinated than to be infected with the virus.”
It is New Zealand’s second reported death linked to the vaccine after the board said in late August that a woman’s myocarditis was probably due to vaccination. It said today that another two people had died with a potential myocarditis following vaccination. Further information was needed in the case of a 13-year-old child, while the death of a man in his 60s was unlikely related to the vaccine, it said.
New Zealand Health Authorities Link Death of 26-Year-Old Man Who Suffered Myocarditis to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/new-zealand-health-authorities-link-death-26-year-old-man-suffered-myocarditis-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
New Zealand health authorities said on Monday that they had linked the death of a 26-year-old man to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The man, who was not identified, was believed to die with myocarditis two weeks after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“With the current available information, the Board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual,” Bloomberg reported. “The Board noted that Covid-19 infection can itself be a cause of myocarditis as well as other serious illnesses and it remains safer to be vaccinated than to be infected with the virus,” the report said.
This is now the second case of death linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Bloomberg reported:
“With the current available information, the Board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual,” it said. “The Board noted that Covid-19 infection can itself be a cause of myocarditis as well as other serious illnesses and it remains safer to be vaccinated than to be infected with the virus.”
It is New Zealand’s second reported death linked to the vaccine after the board said in late August that a woman’s myocarditis was probably due to vaccination. It said today that another two people had died with a potential myocarditis following vaccination. Further information was needed in the case of a 13-year-old child, while the death of a man in his 60s was unlikely related to the vaccine, it said.
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