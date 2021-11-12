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Under The Great Reset, The Entire Planet Is Being Converted Into A High-Tech Prison/Kill Grid – And That’s Just The Beginning! – FULL SHOW 11/11/21
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310 views • November 12, 2021
Also, Alex Jones breaks down the FDA documents that show Pfizer secretly added a heart attack drug to children’s COVID vaccines! Meanwhile, in Austria, the government has announced a permanent lockdown for the “unvaccinated” is coming. Tune in NOW!
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