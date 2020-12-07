© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are Nigerian + Asian Immigrants Inoculated Against the Virus of Systemic Racism?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • December 07, 2020
Immigrants from Asia, Nigeria, and the West Indies Seem to be immune to the systemic racism which the left claims plagues America. From the 1619 project to critical race theory they are claimed that America is deeply systemically racist is falling on deaf ears around the world as America remains the number one dream destination for the worlds population to immigrate to. What is the secret inoculation that these specific immigrants have against the virus of systemic racism?
#systemicracism #racism #immigrants
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#systemicracism #racism #immigrants
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.