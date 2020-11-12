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Biden Adviser Economic NONSENSE, Democrat CAT FIGHT, FAKE Media Leaks: Breaking On The Daily #19
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260 views • November 12, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/PmQmQ
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https://archive.is/GIPcW
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https://archive.is/nlsRK
Timestamps:
0:00 Biden Coronavirus Adviser Economic NONSENSE
2:50 Cuomo Isn’t Taking Vaccine Seriously
5:40 Ron DeSantis Expands Stand Your Ground
7:53 Democrat Cat Fight
10:07 Presidential Election Update
19:44 Outro
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#Biden #Covid19 #Pelosi #AOC #Giuliani #FakeNews
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.is/e0aMc
https://archive.is/kayLI
https://archive.is/GIPcW
https://archive.is/HLudD
https://archive.is/YxmN1
https://archive.is/nlsRK
Timestamps:
0:00 Biden Coronavirus Adviser Economic NONSENSE
2:50 Cuomo Isn’t Taking Vaccine Seriously
5:40 Ron DeSantis Expands Stand Your Ground
7:53 Democrat Cat Fight
10:07 Presidential Election Update
19:44 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
#Biden #Covid19 #Pelosi #AOC #Giuliani #FakeNews
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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