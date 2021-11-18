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Mike the Man Adams With Situation Update 11. 18. 21.
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142 views • November 18, 2021
Situation Update, Nov 18, 2021 - The SMALLPOX BIOWAR - their "perfect" scheme to cover up vaccine deaths and cancel mid-term elections
0:00 Red Alert
12:40 Biowarfare
16:30 Media Complicity
18:10 News Stories
32:25 Programming Notes
38:38 Infrastructure News
51:03 Breaking Story
52:50 Stupid Story
1:02:16 Vaccine Death
0:00 Red Alert
12:40 Biowarfare
16:30 Media Complicity
18:10 News Stories
32:25 Programming Notes
38:38 Infrastructure News
51:03 Breaking Story
52:50 Stupid Story
1:02:16 Vaccine Death
Keywords
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