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Systematic Human Harvesting (in China) 2014 (Documentary/Crime) [29.11.2016]
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35 views • August 18, 2021
'There is NO such thing as a COINCIDENCE!'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
Note: This satanic shit is going on all over the world, research: 'planned parenthood human harvesting'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=planned+parenthood+Human+Harvesting&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
First hit: Jun 30, 2020
The Center for Medical Progress released horrific new video footage Tuesday showing a Planned Parenthood partner admitting that body parts were harvested from aborted babies who still had beating hearts.. The video exposes the testimonies of several top Planned Parenthood officials and a human tissue procurement company leader during a 2019 sworn legal deposition.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/06/30/planned-parenthood-leaders-admit-under-oath-to-harvesting-body-parts-from-babies-born-alive/
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Uncovering Satanic evil we have to see on this planet.
Important documentary about Chinese organ harvesting.
I knew about this from the beginning, when information first started seeping out around 2006, and there has already been a number of documentaries made about it, but none so clearcut and objectively detached as this. This is no propaganda film but rather the contrary, a debunking of all Chinese propaganda, scientifically depriving the regime of China the ground it's standing on with every shred of credibility rendered null and void. At the same time it's like the revelation of an almost science fiction-like absurd reality, where all control has been lost.
Nobel Peace Prize nominees David Matas and David Kilgour investigate the organ harvesting trade in China and uncover one of the world's worst crimes against humanity.
The unspeakable Chinese practice of organ harvesting is exposed in this Peabody Award winning documentary. In the early 2000s doctors around the world began to notice large numbers of their patients flying to China for organ transplants. An organ was typically ready within a week. The availability and number of organs was baffling, until horrific stories began to leak out. It was rumoured that hospitals were harvesting live prisoners for their organs but could this actually be true? Human Harvest takes you through the international investigation led by Nobel Peace prize nominees that is shocking the world.
Note: Only 51:21 of 1h 12min.
1h 12min - 8.3/10 from 157 users Updated: 2021-08-18
Release date: November 29, 2016 (United States)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3886488/
Eng subs: https://file.io/YUFqWG8TXXvf
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
Note: This satanic shit is going on all over the world, research: 'planned parenthood human harvesting'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=planned+parenthood+Human+Harvesting&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
First hit: Jun 30, 2020
The Center for Medical Progress released horrific new video footage Tuesday showing a Planned Parenthood partner admitting that body parts were harvested from aborted babies who still had beating hearts.. The video exposes the testimonies of several top Planned Parenthood officials and a human tissue procurement company leader during a 2019 sworn legal deposition.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/06/30/planned-parenthood-leaders-admit-under-oath-to-harvesting-body-parts-from-babies-born-alive/
--
Uncovering Satanic evil we have to see on this planet.
Important documentary about Chinese organ harvesting.
I knew about this from the beginning, when information first started seeping out around 2006, and there has already been a number of documentaries made about it, but none so clearcut and objectively detached as this. This is no propaganda film but rather the contrary, a debunking of all Chinese propaganda, scientifically depriving the regime of China the ground it's standing on with every shred of credibility rendered null and void. At the same time it's like the revelation of an almost science fiction-like absurd reality, where all control has been lost.
Nobel Peace Prize nominees David Matas and David Kilgour investigate the organ harvesting trade in China and uncover one of the world's worst crimes against humanity.
The unspeakable Chinese practice of organ harvesting is exposed in this Peabody Award winning documentary. In the early 2000s doctors around the world began to notice large numbers of their patients flying to China for organ transplants. An organ was typically ready within a week. The availability and number of organs was baffling, until horrific stories began to leak out. It was rumoured that hospitals were harvesting live prisoners for their organs but could this actually be true? Human Harvest takes you through the international investigation led by Nobel Peace prize nominees that is shocking the world.
Note: Only 51:21 of 1h 12min.
1h 12min - 8.3/10 from 157 users Updated: 2021-08-18
Release date: November 29, 2016 (United States)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3886488/
Eng subs: https://file.io/YUFqWG8TXXvf
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