Isochronic: 174 Hz Sound Healing - The Pain Relief & Cellular Regeneration Frequency w/ Affirmations

This video is provided for educational purposes only. Sound frequencies work with your body's natural biological rhythms to support healing and balance. You are encouraged to do your own research and use your own judgment regarding which frequencies to use, how often, and how long to apply them. Results vary individually. Some users may experience temporary detoxification responses—headaches, fatigue, or digestive changes—as the body releases stored toxins. To support this process, prioritize hydration, rest, grounding, and warm Epson salt baths. Always listen to your body.





Time Stamps for Affirmations for Each Frequency Pairing

0:00 For 174 Hz + 2 Hz: "My body releases all stored trauma. Every cell remembers its divine blueprint, dissolving pain and restoring perfect alignment."





3:00 For 174 Hz + 4 Hz: "My bones, muscles, and fascia realign with cosmic order. All distortions from injury or stress dissolve into light."





6:00 For 174 Hz + 7.83 Hz: "My body syncs with Earth's heartbeat. Electromagnetic pollution transmutes into coherent light, restoring my natural pain-free state."





9:00 For 174 Hz + 10 Hz: "My nervous system radiates peace. Every nerve pathway conducts only signals of vitality and ease."





12:00 For 174 Hz + 12 Hz: "I release all emotional imprints stored in my tissues. My body vibrates with pure, pain-free energy."





15:00 For 174 Hz + 40 Hz: "I am a being of radiant health. Every cell vibrates with flawless order, free from distortion or discomfort."





For more information on the benefits of 174 Hz paired with these other frequencies see https://thelivingarts.xyz/174-hz-affirmations





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