Scenedesmus quadricauda: Vintage Slide Series Views of the Microscopic World

Short video footage of a slide from an vintage set of microscope slides of Sea Life. The slide set is undated but is probably around 50 years old.

This slide is labeled "Scenedesmus quadricauda," and it was made in Japan. This sample isn't clear as to what parts are the Scenedesmus. It looks like a mix of different things.



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