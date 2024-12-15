Calypso η λυσσάρα

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Η μάγισσα Φούρκα του Κορωπίου ή αλλιώς η σύγχρονη Άννα Κόλντινγκς (περιβόητη Δανέζα μάγισσα η επονομασθείσα και ως Η μάνα του Διαβόλου), πολύ συχνά τονίζει στα φοβισμένα κοτοπουλάκια, πως όποιος φύγει απ'το διαβολικό μαντρί της, θα τον φάει η μαρμάγκα, γι αυτό και μαζί με το δειλό και ξεπεσμένο αγοράκι της ερήμου, που δεν μπορεί να αρθρώσει ούτε μια καλημέρα, εκβιάζουν, απειλούν, καταριούνται και ρίχνουν παντού το ψυχικό τους ξερατό με πάθος. Ένα πάθος σαν το δικό τους φυσικά!!! "Ορθώνει" κι ο Αφρόσυνος ( ο μόνος ορθόδοξος του σύμπαντος, μη το ξεχνάμε) το πιθηκοανάστημά του κηρύττοντας και σκάμε στα γέλια. Μυαλό λάσπη από χοιροκόπρανα. Ρε παιδιά, δεν βαρεθήκατε να παίζετε τους ίδιους ρόλους? Μήπως ήρθε ο καιρός να το γυρίσετε σε Γιατρός με νοσοκόμα? ή δεν βγάζει πολλά λεφτά αυτός ο ρόλος?
The witch Fourka of Koropi or the modern Anna Coldings (a notorious Danish witch, also known as the Devil's Mother), very often emphasizes to the frightened chickens that anyone who leaves her evil pen will be eaten by the devil, so together with the cowardly and fallen desert boy, who cannot even utter a single good morning, they blackmail, threaten, curse and throw their mental vomit everywhere with passion. A passion like theirs of course!!! "Rectifies" the Afrosynos ( the only orthodox in the universe, let's not forget) his monkey's mouth preaching and we burst out laughing. Brain sludge of pig shit. Hey guys, aren't you tired of playing the same roles? Isn't it time to turn it into Doctor with Nurse; or isn't that role making a lot of money?