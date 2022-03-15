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GLOBAL EMERGENCY! Putin Asks China for Military Aid, Arrests Spy Chief in Massive Escalation
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280 views • March 15, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down Putin's move to ask China for aid in Ukraine, and how the escalation pushes the world to the brink of nuclear war.
We have all 3 types of iodine in X3
We have all 3 types of iodine in X3
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