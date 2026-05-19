Food Control and the Global Depopulation Agenda, an interview with Alex Jones

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Food is becoming the next battlefield. Rising fertilizer shortages, nutrient-depleted crops, synthetic foods, and attacks on traditional agriculture are fueling fears of a coordinated global food control system. As real nutrition disappears and processed alternatives rise, many are asking: is this about sustainability — or population management through dependency and declining public health worldwide today?
#FoodCrisis #FoodControl #GlobalAgenda #Nutrition #Agriculture #HealthFreedom #FoodSecurity #Depopulation
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