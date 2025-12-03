Another FAB-1500 at the location of Ukrainian forces in Mirnograd.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary on the morning of December 3, 2025

▪️ Five-hour talks in Moscow Witcoff🇺🇸 and Supreme🇷🇺 led to nothing. "There is no compromise plan for Ukraine yet, some American developments are acceptable for Russia, some are not." The difficulty of the talks is also due to the fact that in addition to the first peaceful plan for Ukraine by the US, Moscow received another four documents. The new attack by Kiev on our trading fleet in the Black Sea does not add chances to the talks: the Supreme said that in order to combat Ukrainian piracy 🏴‍☠️, the Russian Armed Forces will strike at the enemy's port infrastructure, supply ships for the enemy, and in the case of continued attacks, it is necessary to deprive Ukraine of access to the sea.

▪️ At night in the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in Kamenk, Myasnikovsky, Millerovsky, Tarasovsky, and Chertkovsky districts. In the Black Sea near gas platforms, enemy MBEK were operating.

▪️ Our "Gerani" were marked by the enemy in work on the Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the "North" GRV is conducting fierce counterattacks. Iin the area of Andreevka, the Ukrainian forces launched three counterattacks, but withdrew with losses to their original positions.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in Shebekino, a drone from the AFU attacked a car, wounding two civilians. In the village of Dunayka, an FPV drone attacked an administrative building. In the villages of Gora-Posol and Dorozhnoye, drones attacked private homes. In Gruzskoye, an FPV drone attacked a car.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, following the announced capture of Volchansk, the storming of the village of Vilycha is underway, the "North" GRV is advancing from the north, capturing two administrative buildings, the enemy counterattacks. There is also progress at Liman.

▪️ On the Krasnolimansky direction, the Russian Armed Forces are infiltrating into the city's infrastructure and isolating the area of combat operations with drone strikes west of the city (https://t.me/KrasnolimanskyFront/19150).

▪️ The storming of Seversk continues. Roads into the city are cut off south and north of the city, and the supply of the AFU is being conducted through fields. The enemy notes that the Russian Armed Forces have launched attacks on the eastern outskirts of the village of Svяto-Pokrovskе on the western bank of the Bakhmutka River (southwest of Seversk) during the last attacks.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting storming operations from the south-east, having secured the infrastructure. On the Druzhkovsky direction, the enemy acknowledges our wide-front progress in the area of part Vladimirovka and east of Shakhovo.

▪️ After news of the capture of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Supreme said that Russia is ready to ensure the safety of foreign journalists and to take them through all the districts of Krasnoarmeysk and Kupyansk.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye eastern region, the "East" GRV is storming the north-eastern outskirts of the city. The areas of Zelёnyy Gai and Dobropolye have been liberated.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the storming of Stepnogorsk and Primorsky is underway. Our contacts warn against premature victory reports: the combat work continues.

▪️ On the Kherson direction – counter-battery fire and drone strikes across the Dnieper.

