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DR. WILFREDO STOKES ON POPULATED SECTORS EXPOSED TO HIGH NON-IONIZING RADIATION
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104 views • March 19, 2022
Guatemalan doctor and researcher Wilfredo Stokes shared a series of videos yesterday, March 16. The doctor denounced the situation of people in a small town who frequently burn their electronic devices due to the non-ionizing radiation emitted by the antennas around them.
Dr. Stokes measured 170 W/m² at the entrance of the town hall, a highly toxic measure for living beings.
Dr. Stokes measured 170 W/m² at the entrance of the town hall, a highly toxic measure for living beings.
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