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Islam's Dream for America - Bombshell Clip from Dinesh D'Souza's New Film - Trump Card
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62 views • October 02, 2020
Bombshell on Islam's goals for America. Outs Ilhan Omar clearly as a "terrorist in lipstick" funded by the Muslim Brotherhood and covered for by the media despite the investigations. The entire film lays out what we all face from the left and has other bombshells like an interview with Larry Sinclair on his gay encounter in 1999 with Obama. Full film available on salemnow.com.
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