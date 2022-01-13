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Must See! This Planned 'Prediction' Might Come True in 2022! [12.01.2022]
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217 views • January 13, 2022
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
990 Views jan 12, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
69.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9m2ji39gsW8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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