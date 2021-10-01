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The Man Who Runs the World! An introduction to Russell-Jay: Gould.
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408 views • October 01, 2021
Mirrored from the Youtube channel: From Fiction To Fact - Scott Curtis https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpB5hfjQGkdj28IKajVxDGQ/featured
I join : Samuel-Nolan: Davey in discussion of stumbling upon The Post Master General of the World (you read that correctly) : Russell-Jay : Gould. Russel literally and legally voided the world's contracts by proving them false, and he has rewritten them all to be correct, and in so doing, he has the ultimate power of the post master general of the world.
As the world continues The Great Awakening, this is arguably the best discovery and the most important.
Russell and his partner (RIP) : David-Wynn : Miller learned how to Syntax Grammar so that Grammar is finally correct, which nullifies all existing legal and incorrect processes.
They prove their Quantum Grammar to be correct by using Mathematics, which takes away any doubt of the content as now the grammar structure is provable.
This is an introduction video and there are many references made that will guide you to more knowledge, if you choose to enlighten yourself as to what is going on in this mess of a current world structure, which is soon to be replaced.
: Samuel-Nolan: Davey's channel here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Zj...
I join : Samuel-Nolan: Davey in discussion of stumbling upon The Post Master General of the World (you read that correctly) : Russell-Jay : Gould. Russel literally and legally voided the world's contracts by proving them false, and he has rewritten them all to be correct, and in so doing, he has the ultimate power of the post master general of the world.
As the world continues The Great Awakening, this is arguably the best discovery and the most important.
Russell and his partner (RIP) : David-Wynn : Miller learned how to Syntax Grammar so that Grammar is finally correct, which nullifies all existing legal and incorrect processes.
They prove their Quantum Grammar to be correct by using Mathematics, which takes away any doubt of the content as now the grammar structure is provable.
This is an introduction video and there are many references made that will guide you to more knowledge, if you choose to enlighten yourself as to what is going on in this mess of a current world structure, which is soon to be replaced.
: Samuel-Nolan: Davey's channel here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Zj...
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