BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Happy Birthday to President Vladimir Putin! - 73 today!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1323 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
148 views • 1 day ago

Happy Birthday to President Vladimir Putin! - October 7th

From ensuring security at the helm of the FSB, to stabilizing the nation as Prime Minister, to leading Russia with unwavering strength as President

A political era personified.

Adding:  President Putin marks birthday with frontline commanders in St. Petersburg

Vladimir Putin spent his birthday in St. Petersburg, visiting the Peter and Paul Cathedral with the defense leadership and holding operational meetings with commanders from the special military operation zone.

The Russian president later convened with Security Council members upon returning to Moscow, receiving frontline updates and discussing national security matters.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy