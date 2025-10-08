Happy Birthday to President Vladimir Putin! - October 7th

From ensuring security at the helm of the FSB, to stabilizing the nation as Prime Minister, to leading Russia with unwavering strength as President

A political era personified.

Adding: President Putin marks birthday with frontline commanders in St. Petersburg

Vladimir Putin spent his birthday in St. Petersburg, visiting the Peter and Paul Cathedral with the defense leadership and holding operational meetings with commanders from the special military operation zone.

The Russian president later convened with Security Council members upon returning to Moscow, receiving frontline updates and discussing national security matters.