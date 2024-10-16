CTP (S2E70, 20241019) Micro v Macro (UpScaling/DownScaling, not always "practical") BTS/SP Video

CTP S2E70 NOTES ( listen (Sat Oct 19 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E70) Micro Vs Macro

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links) and Transcript Bonus

Micro vs Macro can, does, should, if we use Logic/Reason/Common-Sense, be thought through before applying from Micro to Macro and vice-versa for proper real Cost/Benefit, efficiencies, scalability realities vs Emotional Hysterics delusional desires. Micro/Macro in all aspects of Life, applications in/out of Government. Micro/Macro, theories vs workable realities, Motion does not assure real Progress, etc/more (lots side-rabbit-holes that all tie back in one-way-shape-or-form to Micro/Macro discussion)... Aplying Micro/Macro to all things, theories vs realities, logic/reason over Emotional irrational pushing consequences be damned.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: "Micro Vs Macro (Sneak-Peek)" BeforeItsNews piece





Episode related pieces (items referred to in episode and/or other relatable in some sense wothy of note)...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://beforeitsnews.com/green-living/2024/09/micro-vs-macro-2468470.html (B4IN SneakPeek and expanded, twice size of, TLB version of same piece)

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/lets-go-to-the-lobby-get-ourselves-some-snacks-politics/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13267400-christitutionalist-politics-s1e5-theater-lobby-for-snacks-politics

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/movies-snacks-politics-part-2/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13311537-christitutionalist-politics-s1e6-movies-snacks-and-politics-part-2

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/music-tv-politics/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13689775-christitutionalist-politics-s1e15-music-tv-politics-yes-and-movies-again-too

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13601419-christitutionalist-politics-s1e13-social-media-censorship-and-beyond

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/let-left-keep-pushing-generational-shift-occurring/

- see more related links via BUZZSPROUT site version of Show Transcript