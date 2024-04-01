Create New Account
Demon Portals Not Coming They Are Already Here/
The Edified Mind
Published 20 hours ago

A discussion surrounding the talks of other discussions around CERN and demon portals and how that is not plausible as well as the biblical context of demons. 
Time and its relevance in our lives another topic explored.

godjesus5gtechnologydemonstimepandemiccernwarp

