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"PODCAST" REJECTING THE NEW ABNORMAL WITH AMANDHA VOLLMER
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121 views • April 11, 2022
I plug in with Amandah Dawn Vollmer 09/04/22 to chat about her incredible work, the COVID-19 SCAM and the incredible mind control that’s driving it.
We discuss the deep rooted manipulation taking place with many people and why so many seem to be willfully stumbling into the COVID cobweb, regardless of the consequences.
Amandha’s websites & info
https://yumnaturals.store
https://yummy.doctor
https://healingwithdmso.com
https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Email [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgrhHSEj6XySgEcqeQr_Aw
We discuss the deep rooted manipulation taking place with many people and why so many seem to be willfully stumbling into the COVID cobweb, regardless of the consequences.
Amandha’s websites & info
https://yumnaturals.store
https://yummy.doctor
https://healingwithdmso.com
https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Email [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgrhHSEj6XySgEcqeQr_Aw
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