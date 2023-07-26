Create New Account
Coverstone Dream: Keep your Eyes on the Prize
Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson


July 26, 2023


Today Pastor Stan shares with us the brand-new dream from Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Keep your Eyes on the Prize”. Pastor Stan helps us to understand the dream and give us his interpretation.


00:00 - Coverstone Dream

08:27 - The Umbrellas

12:59 - People Don’t See the Truth

17:06 - The Red Substance

24:01 - The Declared Truth

26:36 - Blind Christians

29:14 - Gunfire

31:36 - Shot to the Chest

33:24 - Bulls on Wall Street

34:34 - Eyes on the Prize


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32f6ei-coverstone-dream-keep-your-eyes-on-the-prize-07252023.html

Keywords
christianprophecydreamgunfireprophecy clubdana coverstonestan johnsonkeep your eyes on the prizeumbrellasblinded to the truthred substancedeclared truthblind christiansshot to the chestbulls on wall street

