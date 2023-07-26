Coverstone Dream: Keep your Eyes on the Prize

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
July 26, 2023
Today Pastor Stan shares with us the brand-new dream from Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Keep your Eyes on the Prize”. Pastor Stan helps us to understand the dream and give us his interpretation.
00:00 - Coverstone Dream
08:27 - The Umbrellas
12:59 - People Don’t See the Truth
17:06 - The Red Substance
24:01 - The Declared Truth
26:36 - Blind Christians
29:14 - Gunfire
31:36 - Shot to the Chest
33:24 - Bulls on Wall Street
34:34 - Eyes on the Prize
