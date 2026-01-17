CIA, MI6, Mossad posed as civilians to kill, burn and pillage in Iran - Ex-Pentagon, retired US Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson

CIA, MI6, Mossad posed as civilians to kill, burn and pillage in Iran - Ex-Pentagon insider (from 15th or 16th, Jan)

The protests in Iran – bankrolled by “killing machine” Trump – have been hijacked principally by Israel’s Mossad, in cahoots with the CIA and MI6, says retired US Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson.

💬 “What they've been doing in Iran is acting as if they were Iranian citizens and killing Iranians, and killing Iranians, and burning, and pillaging, and plundering,” says the former US chief of staff.