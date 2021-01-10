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The Insurrection Act was Signed Last Night By President Trump?
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5237 views • January 10, 2021
The Insurrection Act was Signed Last Night By President Trump?
Sources: Simon Parkes https://youtu.be/vzheebPuCGU
Michael Jaco, a former Navy Seal: https://youtu.be/g0w0_npk6gw
Sources: Simon Parkes https://youtu.be/vzheebPuCGU
Michael Jaco, a former Navy Seal: https://youtu.be/g0w0_npk6gw
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