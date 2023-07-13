Dr. McCullough: Natural Remedies Are Turning Out To Be The Best Way To Treat Synthetic Spike Proteins!

Dr. Peter McCullough: Natural Remedies Are Turning Out To Be The Best Way To Treat Synthetic Spike Proteins!
"The [COVID] virus is very unnatural. The Messenger RNA is synthetic. The spike protein was engineered . . . Isn't it interesting that the remedy appears to be natural products!"
-- Dr. Peter McCullough
The triad of natural remedies mentioned:
• Nattokinase
• Bromelain
• Curcumin
To learn more about COVID-19 healing resources, go here:
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-healing-resources/
Dr. Peter McCullough's full, unedited interview with Naomi Wolf:
https://rumble.com/v2z1mdk-noami-wolf-interviews-dr.-peter-mccullough-full-interview-about-covid-19-va.html
........................
Dr. Peter McCullough Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/dr-peter-mccullough-something-is-very-wrong/
https://rumble.com/v2z21zk-mccullough-natural-remedies-are-turning-out-to-be-the-best-way-to-treat-syn.html
