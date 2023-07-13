Create New Account
Dr. McCullough: Natural Remedies Are Turning Out To Be The Best Way To Treat Synthetic Spike Proteins!
GalacticStorm
Dr. Peter McCullough: Natural Remedies Are Turning Out To Be The Best Way To Treat Synthetic Spike Proteins!


"The [COVID] virus is very unnatural. The Messenger RNA is synthetic. The spike protein was engineered . . . Isn't it interesting that the remedy appears to be natural products!"

-- Dr. Peter McCullough


The triad of natural remedies mentioned:


• Nattokinase

• Bromelain

• Curcumin


To learn more about COVID-19 healing resources, go here:

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-healing-resources/


Dr. Peter McCullough's full, unedited interview with Naomi Wolf:

https://rumble.com/v2z1mdk-noami-wolf-interviews-dr.-peter-mccullough-full-interview-about-covid-19-va.html


Dr. Peter McCullough Resource Page

https://sunfellow.com/dr-peter-mccullough-something-is-very-wrong/


https://rumble.com/v2z21zk-mccullough-natural-remedies-are-turning-out-to-be-the-best-way-to-treat-syn.html

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

