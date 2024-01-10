Create New Account
317) OMS - O GOLPE DE ESTADO PELO GOVERNO "DE FACTO" MUNDIAL
channel image
#ElectrosmogPortugal
49 Subscribers
14 views
Published 20 hours ago

O.N.U. / O.M.S.  -  O GOLPE DE ESTADO PELO GOVERNO "DE FACTO" MUNDIAL OCULTO. Isto é um guerra espiritual, temos de nos unir desde logo a nível espiritual, ou seja, focados para lá de nós mesmos e da realidade em que habitamos.


Crédito ao canal INSPIRED, Janeiro 09, 2024.

EMERGENCY BROADCAST - Worldwide Soft Coup Imminent! : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxM5c30-1gs


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

