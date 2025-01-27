MAD AS HELL | 1-27-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2332
Show Notes:
Pastor Lorenzo Sewell on Fox: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qO2Oj7tj5H0
Trump on Prayer: https://www.facebook.com/reel/963849771868758
Trump on Trannies: https://x.com/JDunlap1974/status/1883463816681566710
Pastor David Wilkerson - Run for Your Life: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ds7hEisU_Os&t=9s
Mad as Hell (Speech from Network, 1976): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwMVMbmQBug
We Remember: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15bnU8tQL7/
Trump on LA fires rebuild: https://x.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1882967612579066198
Trump predicts Maddow downfall: https://twitchy.com/warren-squire/2025/01/25/trump-msnbc-close-to-death-n2407292
Covid-19 Vaccine side effects: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236892006379209&set=a.1572081621237
Doocy confirms Trump will sign EO to reinstate service members discharged for Covid vax refusal: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1015146040475258&id=100059396147148&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=hVjH2H9W23p2900b
Proverbs 28:1 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=prov%2028%3A1&version=KJV
MK Ultra Confirmed: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14255767/mkultra-cia-drugged-tortured-americans-mind-control-program.html
Everson V. Board of Education: https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/330/1/
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop