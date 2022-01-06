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Drink Along w #beerandgear 22 Gulden Draak Imperial Stout 4.25/5
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31 views • January 06, 2022
Brouwerij Van Steenberge gives us this Belgian beauty from the Flemish region of Ghent. Gulden Dragon Imperial Stout runs 12% ABV , best guessed as 22 IBUs and the SRM is an inky black 180. She is listed as bottle fermented which I think is Bottle Conditioned on this side of the Atlantic but I could be wrong. In case you didn't notice I might've had 1 or 2 before I shot this so please pardon the language, fair warning given.
On the nose she is dark and malty with a hint of licorice. The initial hit is sweet and dark with no coffee but oddly a bit like toffee. She runs medium thru the middle. She stays centered in the mouth on the tongue and between the intra-dental zones. She is sweet without being candyish, smoky from the malts and bone dry. She is high ABV so she presents dry and on the finish she is clean without the alcohol tang. An excellently crafted brew that is more surprising than the description gave credit to. Great find for the season and worth a look into.
Thanks for coming by and having a room temp one with me;)
Skal
E.
Big 3 folks.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
On the nose she is dark and malty with a hint of licorice. The initial hit is sweet and dark with no coffee but oddly a bit like toffee. She runs medium thru the middle. She stays centered in the mouth on the tongue and between the intra-dental zones. She is sweet without being candyish, smoky from the malts and bone dry. She is high ABV so she presents dry and on the finish she is clean without the alcohol tang. An excellently crafted brew that is more surprising than the description gave credit to. Great find for the season and worth a look into.
Thanks for coming by and having a room temp one with me;)
Skal
E.
Big 3 folks.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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