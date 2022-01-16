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JEWISH BANKING CARTELS PLANNING THEFT OF ALL BANK DEPOSITS
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82 views • January 16, 2022
Its right in our face. They don't even hide it any more. They come right out and say it. Here is yet another Jewish "simulation" - This time "simulating" "What if evil hackers (they will claim to be Russian or Iranian) steal all the money from your bank account?
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