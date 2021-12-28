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4 Day Fast was Enough for Me ! Iron Grandpa Goes Feral !
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42 views • December 28, 2021
Fasting for 4 days. Couldn't take it anymore. So l went to town and got a chicken, seasoned it up and broiled half.
Started plating meal up with sliced tomato, Greek peppers and a toasted bagel and then Nature took over. Hmmmmmmmmm !
Started plating meal up with sliced tomato, Greek peppers and a toasted bagel and then Nature took over. Hmmmmmmmmm !
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