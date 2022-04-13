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Fake DHS Agents Infiltrated White House and VP Residence
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110 views • April 13, 2022
Today on TruNews, an unusual news story was reported last week by local newspapers and TV stations in Washington DC. The gist of the story was that two men were arrested and charged with impersonating United States Department of Homeland Security agents. They managed to infiltrate the White House and the Vice Presidential residence of Kamala Harris. WUSA TV9 televised this news report last Friday. We have more to tell you about this very suspicious news local article that received almost no attention nationwide.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/13/22.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/13/22.
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