Whitney Webb: We're In A Battle For The Fate of Humanity
Published 16 hours ago

03.03.2023Investigative journalist and author of "One Nation Under Blackmail" Whitney Webb joins Mark on Bombthrower TV to discuss her book, the merger between organized crime and global intelligence agencies, the World Economic Forum datamining your brainwaves - taking control over your own mind and the battle for the fate of humanity.

Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

