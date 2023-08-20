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Robert Kaplan: China Seeks World Island as Middle East Forges New Architecture
Geopolitics & Empire
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50 views • August 20, 2023

Best-selling author and renown geopolitical analyst Robert D. Kaplan discusses his new book "The Loom of Time: Between Empire and Anarchy, from the Mediterranean to China". Empire has worked to stave off anarchy in the Middle East and it's the first time in memory where there is no imperial authority in the Greater Middle East. China has been doing a lot in the Middle East and it's ambitions are economic, military, diplomatic, cultural, etc. In his book he does deep dive on countries in the region where he speaks to political elites. We discuss Turkey and how Erdogan has been the most influential leader since Ataturk, moving the country back toward Islam. He also provides insights on Egypt and Saudi Arabia and China's vie for the World Island.


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Robert D. Kaplan https://robertdkaplan.com

The Loom of Time https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/672341/the-loom-of-time-by-robert-d-kaplan


About Robert D. Kaplan

ROBERT D. KAPLAN is the bestselling author of twenty-two books on foreign affairs and travel translated into many languages, including The Loom of Time, The Tragic Mind, Adriatic, The Good American, The Coming Anarchy, Balkan Ghosts, Asia’s Cauldron, and The Revenge of Geography. He holds the Robert Strausz-Hupé Chair in Geopolitics at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. For three decades he reported on foreign affairs for The Atlantic.


A senior adviser at Eurasia Group, he was chief geopolitical analyst at Stratfor, a visiting professor at the United States Naval Academy, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, and a member of both the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board and the U. S. Navy's Executive Panel. Foreign Policy magazine twice named him one of the world’s “Top 100 Global Thinkers.”


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiaempireisraelchinamiddle eastislamegyptsaudi arabiaturkeyimperialismeurasiabelt and roadmackinderworld island
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