BrightLearn - Healing Power of Echinacea and Goldenseal and Other Immune System Herbs by Paul Bergner
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
85 views • 1 month ago

In "Healing Power of Echinacea and Goldenseal and Other Immune System Herbs," Paul Bergner, a respected herbal medicine expert, explores the medicinal properties and historical uses of key immune-boosting herbs, with a focus on echinacea and goldenseal. Echinacea, native to North America, includes three primary species: Echinacea angustifolia, Echinacea purpurea and Echinacea pallida. Each has distinct chemical profiles and therapeutic effects, such as immune stimulation and treatment of infections. Goldenseal, another potent herb, is valued for its antiseptic and mucous membrane-stimulating properties, though its overuse has led to its endangerment. Bergner also highlights alternative herbs like Oregon grape root and elderberry, as well as other immune-supporting plants such as boneset, osha, usnea and uva ursi, emphasizing their traditional uses and modern applications. The book underscores the importance of informed, sustainable use of these herbs and advises consulting a healthcare provider before incorporating them into health routines.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

