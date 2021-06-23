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Federal Law Prohibits Mandates of Emergency Use COVID Vaccines, Tests, Masks Useful Links Below
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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152 views • June 23, 2021
Original Article is Here
https://www.childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/resources-federal-law-prohibits-mandates-emergency-use-covid-vaccines-tests-masks/
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Notice for EUA Masks
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-masks-6.4.21.pdf
.
Notice for EUA Testing
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-testing-6.4.21.pdf
.
Notice for EUA Vaccines
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-vaccines-6.4.21.pdf


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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