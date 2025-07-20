AMERICA MISUNDERSTOOD: THE DANGEROUS LIE OF “DEMOCRACY”

What if everything you've been told about America’s system of government is a lie? In this explosive 60-minute episode, we break down the truth the media won’t touch: The United States is a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy. From domestic unrest to global manipulation, this truth is being buried in plain sight. Through four gripping segments, we expose how the lie of “democracy” is being used to strip Americans of their God-given rights, undermine the Constitution, and usher in tyranny masked as progress. This is not just a political crisis, it's a spiritual war for the soul of a nation. Join us as we unveil the deception, restore the truth, and call the remnant to stand. Because liberty isn’t protected by a vote. It’s protected by law, by courage, and by truth. Constitutional Republic, America is not a Democracy, U.S. Government Truth, Conservative News, Christian Worldview, Biblical Prophecy