BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Conversations of Consequence: The Voices Who Will Fill the History Books
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
144 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 2 days ago

Conversations of Consequence: The Voices Who Will Fill the History Books


Launched in 2020 by John Michael Chambers, Conversations of Consequence continues today at JMC Broadcasting. Each episode features the most important voices of our time—patriots, truth-tellers, and history-makers. Hear their journeys, their sacrifices, their hard-won wisdom, and their forecasts for a better tomorrow. These are the men and women who will be written about for generations to come.


Subscribe for free at JMC Broadcasting and never miss another monthly episode.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
john michael chambersfree subscriptionconversations of consequencejmc broadcastingimportant voices of our timespatriot interviewsmonthly broadcasthistory book patriotsbetter tomorrow forecastlife journeys sacrificelegacy conversationsposterity recordsinfluential thinkerspatriotic dialoguesubscribe for free
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

Ramon Tomey
Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Douglas Harrington
The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

Belle Carter
Ukraine&#8217;s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as &#8220;defense&#8221;

Ukraine’s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as “defense”

Patrick Lewis
U.S. considers expanding nuclear sharing in Europe as tensions rise

U.S. considers expanding nuclear sharing in Europe as tensions rise

Cassie B.
Be a Spell Breaker: How to Escape the Sorcery of Modern Media and Think for Yourself

Be a Spell Breaker: How to Escape the Sorcery of Modern Media and Think for Yourself

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy