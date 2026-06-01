Conversations of Consequence: The Voices Who Will Fill the History Books





Launched in 2020 by John Michael Chambers, Conversations of Consequence continues today at JMC Broadcasting. Each episode features the most important voices of our time—patriots, truth-tellers, and history-makers. Hear their journeys, their sacrifices, their hard-won wisdom, and their forecasts for a better tomorrow. These are the men and women who will be written about for generations to come.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.