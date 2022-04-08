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The Lentivirus Apocalypse Is Coming
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81 views • April 08, 2022
We now live in a world where the hidden 1,291 adverse effects according to a Pfizer document are popping up everywhere.
Gateway Pundit “An 8-year-old boy from Bongará, Peru was diagnosed with ‘Stevens-Johnson Syndrome’ days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.Richard Jeferson Bustamante Bautista suffered a horrific adverse reaction reportedly due to the Pfizer vaccine.Days after receiving his second dose, he developed “Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.” “Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) is a rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. It’s usually a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads and blisters,” per Mayo Clinic.
And as Unacceptable Jessica writing for substack points out "On the subject of excess deaths of youths, enter Edward Dowd. He is an interesting fellow. He was a portfolio manager for the multinational investment firm BlackRock and a former analyst and Wall Street executive. We spoke at a meeting together not long ago. He has more recently spoken about the young deaths in a very specific way: in the context of the Vietnam War.
The Millennials, about ages 25 to 40, experienced an 84% increase in excess mortality in the fall, he said, describing it as the “worst-ever excess mortality, I think, in history.” It was the highest increase in excess deaths of any age group last year, seven times higher than the Silent Generation, those who are older than 85.
And the increase coincided with the vaccine mandates and the approval of the booster shots. “Basically, Millennials experienced a Vietnam War in the second half of 2021,” Dowd said, noting 58,000 people died in the conflict.
And as the latest in a thread of possible Celebrity injuries and causalities from the mrna vaccine. 67 year old Bruce Willis' recent announcement of aphasia ending his career has Doctors immediately ruling out the vaccine as causal. Regardless of the many covid vaccine recipients reporting brain fog and a failure to concentrate after taking the vaccine. While the VAERS data shows 3,057 cases where Aphasia is a symptom due to the covid 19 vaccine.
The Vaccine injuries and deaths are mounting. There is no escape from the aftermath of the first phase of the Great Reset.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/8-year-old-boy-peru-develops-stevens-johnson-syndrome-following-second-dose-pfizer-covid-19/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=daily
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/what-is-killing-the-millenials?s=r
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dr-tenpenny-hemorrhagic-fever-virus-being-threatened-for-the-next-pandemic/
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
Gateway Pundit “An 8-year-old boy from Bongará, Peru was diagnosed with ‘Stevens-Johnson Syndrome’ days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.Richard Jeferson Bustamante Bautista suffered a horrific adverse reaction reportedly due to the Pfizer vaccine.Days after receiving his second dose, he developed “Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.” “Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) is a rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. It’s usually a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads and blisters,” per Mayo Clinic.
And as Unacceptable Jessica writing for substack points out "On the subject of excess deaths of youths, enter Edward Dowd. He is an interesting fellow. He was a portfolio manager for the multinational investment firm BlackRock and a former analyst and Wall Street executive. We spoke at a meeting together not long ago. He has more recently spoken about the young deaths in a very specific way: in the context of the Vietnam War.
The Millennials, about ages 25 to 40, experienced an 84% increase in excess mortality in the fall, he said, describing it as the “worst-ever excess mortality, I think, in history.” It was the highest increase in excess deaths of any age group last year, seven times higher than the Silent Generation, those who are older than 85.
And the increase coincided with the vaccine mandates and the approval of the booster shots. “Basically, Millennials experienced a Vietnam War in the second half of 2021,” Dowd said, noting 58,000 people died in the conflict.
And as the latest in a thread of possible Celebrity injuries and causalities from the mrna vaccine. 67 year old Bruce Willis' recent announcement of aphasia ending his career has Doctors immediately ruling out the vaccine as causal. Regardless of the many covid vaccine recipients reporting brain fog and a failure to concentrate after taking the vaccine. While the VAERS data shows 3,057 cases where Aphasia is a symptom due to the covid 19 vaccine.
The Vaccine injuries and deaths are mounting. There is no escape from the aftermath of the first phase of the Great Reset.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/8-year-old-boy-peru-develops-stevens-johnson-syndrome-following-second-dose-pfizer-covid-19/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=daily
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/what-is-killing-the-millenials?s=r
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dr-tenpenny-hemorrhagic-fever-virus-being-threatened-for-the-next-pandemic/
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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