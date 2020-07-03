© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pr Luc Montagnier - "Par accident, un chercheur aurait pu faire sortir le Covid-19 de ce labo !"
Follow
0
Share
Report
19 views • July 03, 2020
Import YT 30 avril 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hECevTKmwRk
Chaîne YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Le Pr Luc Montagnier, prix prix Nobel de Médecine en 2008, revient sur les origines du Covid 19 au micro d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio
Chaîne YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Le Pr Luc Montagnier, prix prix Nobel de Médecine en 2008, revient sur les origines du Covid 19 au micro d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.