Qeshm Island – ‘the strategic anchor’ of Iran's coastal defense

📹 Iran has built an entire underground "missile city" with numerous drone bases and radar installations on Qeshm Island, analysts note.

Adding:

Trump on ropes: Any escalation around Iran’s South Pars risks sky-high energy costs

Donald Trump threatened to “massively blow up” Iran’s South Pars gas fields following Iran’s retaliation against Israeli strikes on the resource-rich region.

What's South Pars?

🔴 Part of the world’s largest natural gas field, shared by Iran and Qatar, located offshore in the Persian Gulf

🔴 Iran’s largest source of domestic energy supply

🔴 Qatar controls a section called the North Dome

🔴 Entire field holds about 1,800 trillion cubic feet of gas—enough to meet global demand for 13 years

🔴 Qatar’s North Dome production operates independently with its own wells and processing facilities

🔴 Trump threatened to destroy "the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field,” but here's the rub:

👉 Very extensive physical damage deep undersea or to shared reservoir integrity of the field could affect not only Iran's gas production, but also Qatar’s

👉 Even without direct reservoir damage, US strikes and escalation could disrupt Qatar’s LNG export facilities

👉 American NATO ally, Turkey, would be hurt as it imports over 10% of its gas from Iran

Israel's attack

🔴 Israel struck the South Pars gas field on March 18

🔴 Trump claimed on Truth Social he “knew nothing” about the Israeli strike on Iran's gas field

🔴 In retaliation for Israel's attack, Iran reportedly struck:

🇶🇦 Qatar: Missiles hit the Ras Laffan gas hub, causing “extensive damage”

🇰🇼 Kuwait: Drone struck the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, sparking a fire (no casualties), while another drone hit the Mina Abdullah refinery, also igniting a fire

🇦🇪 UAE: Incidents reported at the Habshan gas facility and Bab oilfield

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: Drone crashed at Aramco’s Samref refinery in Yanbu

🔴 European TTF benchmark for natural gas prices rose 24% to about $78/MWh—the highest since December 2022, according to The Guardian

🔴 But that’s not all: Brent benchmark for oil has spiked 8% to $116 a barrel—in general, prices have surged nearly 60% since the war began on February 28

🔴 Trump claimed “no more attacks” would be made by Israel on Iran’s South Pars field—but how can he be so sure?

🔴 Any escalation by the US, Israel, or Iran involving the region’s gas fields would inevitably send gas and oil prices much higher—making Trump’s threat effectively meaningless.





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime