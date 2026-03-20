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Qeshm Island – ‘the strategic anchor’ of Iran's coastal defense
📹 Iran has built an entire underground "missile city" with numerous drone bases and radar installations on Qeshm Island, analysts note.
Adding:
Trump on ropes: Any escalation around Iran’s South Pars risks sky-high energy costs
Donald Trump threatened to “massively blow up” Iran’s South Pars gas fields following Iran’s retaliation against Israeli strikes on the resource-rich region.
What's South Pars?
🔴 Part of the world’s largest natural gas field, shared by Iran and Qatar, located offshore in the Persian Gulf
🔴 Iran’s largest source of domestic energy supply
🔴 Qatar controls a section called the North Dome
🔴 Entire field holds about 1,800 trillion cubic feet of gas—enough to meet global demand for 13 years
🔴 Qatar’s North Dome production operates independently with its own wells and processing facilities
🔴 Trump threatened to destroy "the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field,” but here's the rub:
👉 Very extensive physical damage deep undersea or to shared reservoir integrity of the field could affect not only Iran's gas production, but also Qatar’s
👉 Even without direct reservoir damage, US strikes and escalation could disrupt Qatar’s LNG export facilities
👉 American NATO ally, Turkey, would be hurt as it imports over 10% of its gas from Iran
Israel's attack
🔴 Israel struck the South Pars gas field on March 18
🔴 Trump claimed on Truth Social he “knew nothing” about the Israeli strike on Iran's gas field
🔴 In retaliation for Israel's attack, Iran reportedly struck:
🇶🇦 Qatar: Missiles hit the Ras Laffan gas hub, causing “extensive damage”
🇰🇼 Kuwait: Drone struck the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, sparking a fire (no casualties), while another drone hit the Mina Abdullah refinery, also igniting a fire
🇦🇪 UAE: Incidents reported at the Habshan gas facility and Bab oilfield
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: Drone crashed at Aramco’s Samref refinery in Yanbu
🔴 European TTF benchmark for natural gas prices rose 24% to about $78/MWh—the highest since December 2022, according to The Guardian
🔴 But that’s not all: Brent benchmark for oil has spiked 8% to $116 a barrel—in general, prices have surged nearly 60% since the war began on February 28
🔴 Trump claimed “no more attacks” would be made by Israel on Iran’s South Pars field—but how can he be so sure?
🔴 Any escalation by the US, Israel, or Iran involving the region’s gas fields would inevitably send gas and oil prices much higher—making Trump’s threat effectively meaningless.
👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime