CTP (S2SepSpecial2, 20240911) Ed Bonderenka of Your America Heritage show joins BTS/SP Video

CTP S2ESepSpecial2 NOTES (Wed Sep 11 2024)
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ESepSpecial2) Welcome back Ed Bonderenka from WAAMradio Your American Heritage show
Yes, we discuss 9/11 to some degree (since dropping on 9/11, and Ed returns after having been on last 9/11) but the episode is not dedicated strictly to 9/11 discussion. And, yes, we are to Hate the Sin but Love the Sinner, but in no way do we have to AFFIRM (or Advocate, there are Red-Lines in the Scriptures) for someone's Lifestyle - as Meatloaf said: Two out of Three ain't bad.
Transcript Bonus: "9/11 [somber] Remembrance Time Again" (from TLB Sep. 9, 2023)
Episode related pieces...
- No related corresponding TLB piece this Sat. Sep 14th for this Show/episode (will be corresponding Sep 14 "Stand Against Tyranny (everywhere)" piece for CTP S1E65 Show)
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
(S2ESepSpecial2 Audio: 35m 56s Wed Sep 11 2024)
SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from August 31st) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...
August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness
September 7 - S2E64: Charity (Neighborliness, part 2)
September 14 - S2E65: Stand Against Tyranny
September 21 - S2E66: WOKEists Warping Words (Twisting Language part 3)
September 28 - S2E67: Strategically Stupid
October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings
October 12 - S2E69: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1)
October 19 - S2E70: Micro vs Macro
October 26 - S2E71: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary
November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)
some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...
In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms for additional bonus material.